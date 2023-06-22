UK approval of Sizewell C nuclear plant lawful, court rules

Britain's approval of the planned Sizewell C nuclear plant was lawful, London's High Court ruled on Thursday, dismissing a legal challenge over the environmental impact of the project.

Campaign group Together Against Sizewell C argued that Britain failed to consider alternatives to nuclear power to meet its emissions targets when approving the plant, which is being built by French energy giant EDF.

Judge David Holgate rejected the group's challenge in a written ruling on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)