UK approval of Sizewell C nuclear plant lawful, court rules

Britain's approval of the planned Sizewell C nuclear plant was lawful, London's High Court ruled on Thursday, dismissing a legal challenge over the environmental impact of the project.

Campaign group Together Against Sizewell C argued that Britain unlawfully failed to consider alternatives to nuclear power to meet its emissions targets when approving the plant, which is being built by French energy giant EDF. Judge David Holgate rejected the group's challenge in a written ruling on Thursday.

Holgate ruled Britain approved the project in line with its energy policy, which he said aimed to achieve "diversity of methods of generation and security of supply". Together Against Sizewell C's case was an attempt "to rewrite the government's policy aims by pretending that the central policy objective is ... to produce clean energy, without any regard to diversity of energy sources and security of supply", Holgate ruled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)