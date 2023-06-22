Left Menu

BIS comes out with quality standards for biodegradable food utensils

The Bureau of Indian Standards BIS on Thursday said it has come out with quality standards for biodegradable food utensils amid rising demand for such products.The standard IS 18267 2023 covers various aspects, including raw materials, manufacturing techniques, performance, and hygiene requirements for the production of biodegradable utensils.It specifies the use of agricultural by-products, such as leaves and sheaths, as preferred materials for making plates, cups, bowls, and more.

BIS comes out with quality standards for biodegradable food utensils

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Thursday said it has come out with quality standards for biodegradable food utensils amid rising demand for such products.

The standard ''IS 18267: 2023'' covers various aspects, including raw materials, manufacturing techniques, performance, and hygiene requirements for the production of biodegradable utensils.

It specifies the use of agricultural by-products, such as leaves and sheaths, as preferred materials for making plates, cups, bowls, and more. The standard recommends appropriate parts of plants and trees and provides manufacturing techniques like hot pressing, cold pressing, moulding, and stitching, the BIS said in a statement.

It emphasises smooth surfaces, non-sharp edges, and prohibits the use of chemicals, resins, and adhesives, it added.

According to the BIS, the standard provides comprehensive guidelines to manufacturers and consumers to maintain uniformity in quality requirements across the country.

The rising use of disposable tableware worldwide is driving the global market for disposable tableware. The disposable plate's market size was valued at USD 4.26 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.73 billion by 2028, it said.

In India, numerous large-scale and MSME-level manufacturers are actively contributing to the production of biodegradable cutlery. The demand for these products is consistently rising, leading to a steady growth in the number of manufacturers involved in their production.

The implementation of this standard has far-reaching benefits as these utensils are free from harmful additives, ensuring consumer well-being. The standard also creates economic opportunities for farmers and supports sustainable agricultural practices, contributing to rural development, it added.

