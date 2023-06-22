Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St turns cautious ahead of Powell's second day of testimony

Wall Street fell on Thursday in cautious trading as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was set to continue his testimony, a day after he stuck to his hawkish stance on interest rate hikes before a Senate committee. Powell told lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday that the outlook for further rate increases are "a pretty good guess" of where the central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:29 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St turns cautious ahead of Powell's second day of testimony

Wall Street fell on Thursday in cautious trading as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was set to continue his testimony, a day after he stuck to his hawkish stance on interest rate hikes before a Senate committee.

Powell told lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday that the outlook for further rate increases are "a pretty good guess" of where the central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction. Financial markets, however, are still pricing in a 25-basis-point rate increase in July and no further hikes after that, according to CME FedWatch tool.

After Powell reinforced the Fed's inflation objective, rate-sensitive megacap companies pushed Wall Street's major indexes lower for the third straight session on Wednesday. Shares of Tesla slid 2.2% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the electric automaker to "equal weight" as the brokerage said the stock is "fully-valued" after its recent run.

Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, said investors are worried that a rally led by a narrow group of stocks was "ripe". "In addition to that, Powell's testimony in front of Congress yesterday did nothing to dispel concerns that perhaps the pause we had in the June meeting was simply that," he said.

Meanwhile, there were early signs of a softening labor market as a report showed that number of people filing for state unemployment benefits for the first time held steady at a 20-month high last week. Yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes were little changed after the data and ahead of Powell's testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. ET.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors declined with materials and energy leading losses. At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 76.83 points, or 0.23%, at 33,874.69, the S&P 500 was down 9.83 points, or 0.23%, at 4,355.86, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 25.16 points, or 0.19%, at 13,477.04.

Spirit AeroSystems tanked 13.4% and planemaker Boeing slipped 3.5% as the parts supplier said it will suspend production at its plant in Wichita, Kansas, after workers announced a strike from June 24. U.S.-listed shares of Accenture fell 3.9% after the IT consulting firm forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market expectations.

Darden Restaurants slid 4.0% after the Olive Garden parent forecast its annual outlook below estimates. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.42-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.74-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 33 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023