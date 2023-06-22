Left Menu

CISF nabs passenger at Delhi airport with gold worth Rs 93 lakh

In an official statement, CISF said that the arrested accused was identified as Karibil Haque, an Indian national, who arrived from Dubai on an Air India flight.

Central Industrial Security Force arrested one person and recovered gold worth Rs 93 lakh from him at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the official said on Thursday. "1597 gms gold wrapped with a white colour tape was recovered from the waist area of the trouser and the passenger along with recovered gold was handed over to customs officials for further action in the matter," the CISF said.

In an official statement, CISF said that the arrested accused was identified as Karibil Haque, an Indian national, who arrived from Dubai on an Air India flight. "On at about 06:30 am on Wednesday, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Delhi noticed suspicious activities of an arrival passenger. He arrived in Delhi from Dubai on Air India flight No. AI 996," the CISF said.

The official further said that on strong suspicion of involvement in gold smuggling, the passenger was intercepted by surveillance and intelligence staff of CISF at MLCP (multi-level car parking) area. "On questioning the person did not reply satisfactorily. He was brought to the Customs office for further interrogation, where CISF and Customs officials carried out a joint interrogation," the official added.

Later, the passenger accepted that he was carrying about 1597 gms gold in paste form concealed in the waist area of his trouser, the official added. (ANI)

