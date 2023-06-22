Left Menu

UPDATE 1-World Bank lends Tunisia $268 mln for power line with Italy

(Corrects acronym of project to 'ELMED' in paragraph 3) TUNIS, June 22 (Reuters) - The World Bank Group has lent Tunisia $268.4 million to finance an electrical interconnection project with Italy that will link energy networks between Tunisia and Europe, TAP state news agency said on Thursday.

(Corrects acronym of project to 'ELMED' in paragraph 3) TUNIS, June 22 (Reuters) -

The World Bank Group has lent Tunisia $268.4 million to finance an electrical interconnection project with Italy that will link energy networks between Tunisia and Europe, TAP state news agency said on Thursday. The agreement ends a temporary pause in the bank's work with Tunisia that followed comments by Tunisian President Kais Saied about migrants from sub-Saharan Africa earlier this year that were blamed for triggering racist harassment and violence.

The total cost of the project, known as "ELMED", is about 850 million euros. Italy is looking to become a European energy hub and creating a link to Africa to import electricity generated from renewable energy sources plays into its strategy to eliminate its gas dependence from Russia.

