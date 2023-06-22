Govt considering quality control norms for electrical appliances

The government is planning to bring all electrical appliances intended for household and commercial applications under the mandatory quality norms. The move is aimed at containing the import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has floated draft control order for these products after consulting the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

According to the draft order, the norms would apply to all electrical appliances intended for household, commercial or similar applications with rated voltage not exceeding 250V single-phase ac or 415V three-phase ac.

These products include Vacuum Cleaners, Electrical Shavers Hair, Massage Appliances, Electric Steam Cookers, Electric Heating Tools, Electric Coffee Makers, and Electric Food Processors.

The items, under these orders, cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS mark.

