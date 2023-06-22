Punjab: Police foil cross-border weapons smuggling bid in Amritsar

Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a major-cross border smuggling bid with the recovery of four pistols along with magazines during a search operation in the Kakkar village in Amritsar district. AIG Counter Intelligence Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said that on the basis of secret information regarding cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition, a team of Counter Intelligence Amritsar carried out a search operation in the area of village Kakkar and successfully recovered four pistols along with magazines from a field.

He said that the consignment seemed to be delivered via drone but could not be retrieved due to heightened activities of the Border Security Force and State Police. Police teams are conducting investigations to identify the sender and retriever of the consignment, he said.

"A First Information Report has been registered under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar," an official statement said. As per the police, this is the third weapon smuggling module busted in less than a week.

Earlier on June 16, Counter Intelligence Amritsar had arrested Rajinder Kumar alias Ghudi, Jagjit Singh, Inderjit Singh alias Malhi and Jashandeep Singh alias Boora, all residents of Amritsar after recovering four pistols from their possession. On June 19, another person identified as Rajan Singh of Patti, Tarn Taran was arrested with three .32-bore Pistols along with ammunition, police said. (ANI)

