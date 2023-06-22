In a first, Voter cards being provided to Kashmiri migrants at doorsteps

In a first, Relief Organisation (Migrant) Jammu and Kashmir are providing Electors Photo Identification Cards (EPICs) to the Kashmiri migrant voters at Jammu who filled their voter forms during the Special Summary Revision held in the month of September 2022. Continuing with the Campaign, EPICs were distributed among the Kashmiri migrant voters today at the migrant Camp Jagti where a large number of migrant voters availed this facility and collected their EPICs, a press statement read.

The Relief Organisation, in collaboration with the office of Chief Electoral, J&K, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, is facilitating the distribution of "EPICs" to Kashmiri migrant voters at their convenience and for the purpose, a Special Campaign has been launched from June 19 to July 1 in migrant camps and non-camp areas in Jammu. Before this, the EPICs, after final printing, were placed at the disposal of local Block Level Officers of Kashmir Valley for further distribution, it said.

Kashmiri Migrants being out of the valley were not able to collect their EPICs owing to the fact that they are residing at various places in Jammu and other parts of the country, it added. (ANI)

