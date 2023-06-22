Gifts PM Modi presented to US President Biden signify India's potential, economic diversity: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that the gifts presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden signify India's potential and economic diversity. "The gifts PM Modi presented to US President Biden and Dr Jill Biden signify India's potential and economic diversity," Smriti Irani told ANI.

"Lab-grown diamonds are a great achievement for India. The same lab-grown diamonds provide a very large market to India in the world," Irani added. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Wednesday (local time). The leaders exchanged gifts during a private dinner hosted by Joe Biden and Jill Biden for PM Modi.

PM Modi gifted a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to Jill Biden. An important aspect to note is that the diamond is 'Made in India.' The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds' chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like Solar and wind power were used in its making. The green diamond is sculpted with precision and care using cutting-edge technology and emits only 0.028 grams of carbon per carat. The diamond is certified by the Gemological lab, IGI and bears the hallmarks of excellence through the 4C's: cut, colour, carat and clarity. The diamond is a beacon of responsible luxury that reflects India's 75 years of freedom and sustainable international relations, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi also gifted a 'papier mache' box in which the green diamond is placed. Known as kar-e-kalamdani, Kashmir's exquisite 'papier mache' involves sakthsazi or meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs. A confluence of timeless tradition and craftsmanship, the papier mache exudes opulence and intricate motifs and graceful simplicity, making every piece of this craft, a masterpiece. The box is an embodiment of India's vibrant cultural tapestry.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday presented Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century, according to the White House. Joe Biden also gifted Prime Minister Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography. Jill Biden gifted the Prime Minsiter a signed, first edition copy of "Collected Poems of Robert Frost." (ANI)

