DRI detains 4 persons with 2 leopard skins in Delhi: Officials

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained four persons in the national capital and recovered 2 leopard skins from their custody, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 08:33 IST
Leopard skins recovered by DRI officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained four persons in the national capital and recovered 2 leopard skins from their custody, officials said on Thursday. "Continuing its endeavour for safeguarding the Country's Fauna, DRI detained 4 persons in Delhi under Section 50(1)(c) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and recovered 2 leopard skins from their custody," an official of DRI said.

Notably, the detained persons were handed over to Forest Officials for arrest and further investigations. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

