Assam Police arrests 5 people with over 3 kg Heroin in Karimganj

Assam Police has seized 3.20 kg of heroin worth several crores of rupees and arrested five persons in Karimganj district, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 08:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police has seized 3.20 kg of heroin worth several crores of rupees and arrested five persons in Karimganj district, officials said on Thursday. Based on intelligence inputs, a team of Karimganj district police led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Protim Das conducted a naka checking at the Bazaricherra area on Thursday evening and intercepted two vehicles.

During the search, the police team recovered 250 soap cases containing 3.20 kg of heroin from the secret chambers of one vehicle. "We intercepted two vehicles bearing registration numbers AS-01BW-8277 and AS-10F-1205. During the search, we found two secret chambers of one vehicle and recovered 250 soap cases containing 3.20 kg of heroin from the secret chambers. We have arrested five persons," Partha Protim Das said.

He further said that the drugs were coming from Aizawl, Mizoram. "We have registered a case to investigate the backward and forward linkage," the senior police officer said.

The arrested persons were identified as Nitai Sarkar, Nitu Sarkar, Talab Hussain, Tahir Ahmed and Khalid Hussain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

