MP: Ex-students shoot coaching director, teacher over fees dispute in Morena

The incident occurred in front of a Maida Factory located on Jaura Road in the district at around 11 am on Thursday. The whole incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the spot.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 08:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 08:37 IST
CCTV footage of the incident. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Two boys shot at a man, who is the director of a coaching institute in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday over a fees dispute. As per information, the miscreants were former students of the coaching institute.

The incident occurred in front of a Maida Factory located on Jaura Road in the district at around 11 am on Thursday. The whole incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the spot. The coaching director and teacher Girwar Singh Kushwaha was taken to the district hospital in a critical state from where he was referred to Gwalior.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Morena Atul Singh said, "Two students who were studying at the coaching institute two years ago did not pay the fees which the teacher Girwar Singh used to ask from them. Frustrated with it, the former students made a plan and shot at the two persons near Maida Factory, Jaura Road and fled from the spot on the bike." On getting the information about the matter, the police reached the spot and admitted the teacher in critical condition to the district hospital from where after first aid he was referred to Gwalior, he said.

After that the police registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused and started a search operation to nab them, CSP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

