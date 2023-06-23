Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead after car rams into parked truck in Etawah

Two youths died in an accident after their car rammed into a parked truck while they were returning from a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. The accident took place on the National Highway under the Civil Line Police area.

The deceased, Ashish and Shailendra, were residents of Tameri village in the Jaswantnagar Police Station area. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the mortuary.

The police also started the appropriate legal procedure and began the investigation of the whole matter. Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said that a procession had come to Etawah city from Jaswantnagar. While returning a car collided with a truck standing on the side of the road.

"Two youths have died in this incident. The police have taken both the dead bodies in their custody and have started taking further action based on the panchnama." (ANI)

