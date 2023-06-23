Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead after car rams into parked truck in Etawah

Two youths died in an accident after their car rammed into a parked truck while they were returning from a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 09:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 09:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead after car rams into parked truck in Etawah
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths died in an accident after their car rammed into a parked truck while they were returning from a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. The accident took place on the National Highway under the Civil Line Police area.

The deceased, Ashish and Shailendra, were residents of Tameri village in the Jaswantnagar Police Station area. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the mortuary.

The police also started the appropriate legal procedure and began the investigation of the whole matter. Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said that a procession had come to Etawah city from Jaswantnagar. While returning a car collided with a truck standing on the side of the road.

"Two youths have died in this incident. The police have taken both the dead bodies in their custody and have started taking further action based on the panchnama." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023