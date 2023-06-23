Two killed, three injured in jeep-truck collision in Visakhapatnam
According to officials, Thursday night, five people had gone for some repair work at a fire in Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district. They were on their way back to Visakhapatnam Friday morning when their vehicle collided with a lorry truck.
Two contract workers were killed while three others were injured after a jeep collided with a lorry truck at Kurmannapalem Road Transport Corporation (RTC) depot in Visakhapatnam Friday early morning, the police said. According to officials, Thursday night, five people had gone for some repair work at a fire in Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district. They were on their way back to Visakhapatnam Friday morning when their vehicle collided with a lorry truck.
The deceased were identified as Sunil Giri (20) and Sang Vaz (20), while those injured have been identified as Mohammad Raju Khan, Nazaruddin and Pramod Pandey. "All of them are contract workers from Bihar and worked at a petroleum firm in Andhra Pradesh," the police said.
The exact reason behind the accident was not known, and Duvvada police were investigating the matter. Further details of this accident are awaited. (ANI)
