Indian Railways, USAID signs MoU to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030

Indian Railways (IR) is proactively working towards the achievement of Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030. IR has strategized multipronged approach.

As part of its commitment to reduce carbon footprints, Indian Railways is taking several initiatives. In line with this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Railways, Government of India and United States Agency for International Development/India (USAID/India) on 14th June, 2023 for collaboration on Renewable energy and Energy Efficiency. The MoU was signed by Shri Naveen Gulati, Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board, Indian Railways and Ms. Isabel Coleman, Deputy Administrator, USAID, in the presence of Sh. Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board.

USAID is an agency of the U.S. Government that supports international development and advances its Mission objectives by supporting economic growth, agriculture and trade, clean energy, climate change mitigation and adaptation, global health, democracy and conflict mitigation and management, and humanitarian assistance.

Through MoU, technical assistance and support would be provided to Indian Railways. The MoU broadly includes but not limited to the following areas:-

Long-term energy planning including clean energy for Indian Railways.

Develop an Energy Efficiency Policy and Action Plan for IR Buildings.

Planning for clean energy procurement to achieve Indian Railways’ net-zero vision.

Technical support for addressing regulatory and implementation barriers.

Bid design and bid management support for system-friendly, large-scale renewable procurement.

Supporting Indian Railways in the promotion of e-mobility.

Collaboratively host events, conferences, and capacity-building programs in the mentioned identified areas including field visits and study tours (domestic/international).

The collaboration of Indian Railways with USAID, India will go a long way in helping Indian Railways to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030.

(With Inputs from PIB)