Left Menu

Indian Railways, USAID signs MoU to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 16:43 IST
Indian Railways, USAID signs MoU to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways (IR) is proactively working towards the achievement of Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030. IR has strategized multipronged approach.

As part of its commitment to reduce carbon footprints, Indian Railways is taking several initiatives. In line with this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Railways, Government of India and United States Agency for International Development/India (USAID/India) on 14th June, 2023 for collaboration on Renewable energy and Energy Efficiency. The MoU was signed by Shri Naveen Gulati, Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board, Indian Railways and Ms. Isabel Coleman, Deputy Administrator, USAID, in the presence of Sh. Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board.

USAID is an agency of the U.S. Government that supports international development and advances its Mission objectives by supporting economic growth, agriculture and trade, clean energy, climate change mitigation and adaptation, global health, democracy and conflict mitigation and management, and humanitarian assistance.

Through MoU, technical assistance and support would be provided to Indian Railways. The MoU broadly includes but not limited to the following areas:-

Long-term energy planning including clean energy for Indian Railways.

Develop an Energy Efficiency Policy and Action Plan for IR Buildings.

Planning for clean energy procurement to achieve Indian Railways’ net-zero vision.

Technical support for addressing regulatory and implementation barriers.

Bid design and bid management support for system-friendly, large-scale renewable procurement.

Supporting Indian Railways in the promotion of e-mobility.

Collaboratively host events, conferences, and capacity-building programs in the mentioned identified areas including field visits and study tours (domestic/international).

The collaboration of Indian Railways with USAID, India will go a long way in helping Indian Railways to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023