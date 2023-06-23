Schools in Kerala observe 'dry day' to tackle infectious diseases

With an objective to curb fever cases, the education department in Kerala on Friday observed 'dry day' across the state. Earlier on Thursday, Kerala state health department authorities announced that 'dry day' will be observed on Friday in schools, on Saturday in offices, and on Sunday at houses for the next few weeks to prevent mosquito vector breeding.

The students took part in cleaning classrooms and school campuses to destroy the source of mosquito breeding and prevent the spread of infection. The cleanliness drive was organized with the participation of NSS, NCC, and student police cadets. Kerala Minister for Public Education, V Sivankutty, inaugurated the 'dry day' campaign at the government higher secondary girls' school in Peroorkada.

Kerala Minister for public education V Sivankutty said, "Continuous cleaning will help to contain the spread of bacteria. This will reduce the chances of the students and staff getting infected. The active participation of students in the cleaning of their surroundings will create responsibility and respect towards the environment in them. Clean and well-maintained school campuses create a good impression among parents and visitors. On the basis of that we have adopted the slogan "clean campus, green campus"." "It will make the students aware of the importance of waste management, recycling, and protection of the environment. It will attract more students and create a healthy culture in students. Campuses should be wasteless. Students should always remember the slogan Clean campus and green campus," he said.

The minister further added, "Health assembly will be conducted in all schools across the state. The cleaning should start from classrooms. All students have to be part of it." (ANI)

