UP: Nurse gang-raped at private medical college in Meerut, two held

A nurse working at a private medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was allegedly gang-raped by some staff of the hospital, the police said on Friday, while adding that two persons have been detained in connection to the case. The case has been registered after the victim came to Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police's office and complained about the incident.

The nurse complained that the accused persons not only gang-raped her several times but also recorded videos of her. The accused raped her on various occasions by threatening to make the video viral, the nurse said in her complaint.

The victim appealed to the SSP for justice. On the basis of her complaint, a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered.

According to officials, the victim has been working as a staff nurse in the medical college since 2019. "The nurse working in the medical college had complained that some medical college staff gang raped her. A case has been registered on the basis of her complaint, and two persons have been detained," Meerut SP (rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said.

"Efforts are on to nab other accused," he added. (ANI)

