Left Menu

All ten Adani Group stocks fall; Adani Ent tumbles nearly 7 pc

Adani Group stocks ended in the negative territory on Friday, with Adani Enterprises falling nearly 7 per cent, in-line with weak trend in the broader market, amid reports that the United States authorities are looking into the representations that the conglomerate made to its American investors in the wake of allegations of stock manipulation levelled by Hindenburg Research.Shares of Adani Enterprises tumbled 6.79 per cent, Adani Transmission plunged 6.38 per cent, Adani Power declined 5.61 per cent and Ambuja Cements tanked 4.19 per cent on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 18:54 IST
All ten Adani Group stocks fall; Adani Ent tumbles nearly 7 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group stocks ended in the negative territory on Friday, with Adani Enterprises falling nearly 7 per cent, in-line with weak trend in the broader market, amid reports that the United States authorities are looking into the representations that the conglomerate made to its American investors in the wake of allegations of stock manipulation levelled by Hindenburg Research.

Shares of Adani Enterprises tumbled 6.79 per cent, Adani Transmission plunged 6.38 per cent, Adani Power declined 5.61 per cent and Ambuja Cements tanked 4.19 per cent on the BSE. Adani Ports fell by 4.16 per cent, NDTV slumped 3.46 per cent, ACC declined 3.46 per cent, Adani Wilmar skidded 3.42 per cent, Adani Total Gas went lower by 3.21 per cent and Adani Green Energy dipped 1.50 per cent.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 259.52 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 62,979.37.

''Adani group stocks came under selling pressure on Friday when the broader market was anyway under profit-taking mode. An additional reason for the group stocks to fall was the news of Adani Group drawing regulatory scrutiny in the US after a short seller report. ''The US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, New York, has reportedly sent inquiries in recent months to institutional investors with large holdings in Adani Group. The requests for information were focused on what Adani Group told those investors,'' said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Adani Group stocks have in the past taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg made a litany of allegations, including those about fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate.

Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023