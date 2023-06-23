Powergrid commissions power evacuation project in Raigarh

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) on Friday announced the commissioning of a power evacuation project at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

The effective date of commissioning the project is May 20, 2021, Powergrid said in a regulatory filing.

''Assets under 'Additional System for Power Evacuation from Generation Projects Pooled at Raigarh (Tamnar) Pool" have been commissioned with effect from 20th May 2021 vide CERC order dated 28th April 2023 for which Notification for Commercial Operation (DOCO) has been received on 22nd June 2023,'' it said.

The company did not provide any further details about the project.

