Powergrid commissions power evacuation project in Raigarh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:04 IST
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) on Friday announced the commissioning of a power evacuation project at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

The effective date of commissioning the project is May 20, 2021, Powergrid said in a regulatory filing.

''Assets under 'Additional System for Power Evacuation from Generation Projects Pooled at Raigarh (Tamnar) Pool" have been commissioned with effect from 20th May 2021 vide CERC order dated 28th April 2023 for which Notification for Commercial Operation (DOCO) has been received on 22nd June 2023,'' it said.

The company did not provide any further details about the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

