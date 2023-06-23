Left Menu

Centre refused to provide rice to State for Anna Bhagya scheme: K'taka Food Minister

Karnataka Food Minister KH Muniyappa on Friday said in Delhi that the state requested 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of rice for the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme but the Centre has refused to provide the rice.

Karnataka Food Minister KH Muniyappa. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Food Minister KH Muniyappa on Friday said in Delhi that the state requested 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of rice for the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme but the Centre has refused to provide it. Speaking to the media, Minister Muniyappa said, "We met Union Textiles, Sugar and Agriculture Minister Piyush Goyal today and requested to provide rice to the State Government's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme. We requested the Minister that the stock is there and we are not asking for free. But the Union Minister has informed that 300 lakh tonnes have been earmarked for various other projects so the state cannot be provided rice."

Minister Muniyappa further said that though the Central Government refused to provide rice, the state government will implement the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme. "I think it's politically motivated and we will find our way", he added. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Union Home Minister not to do politics of hate or any other politics regarding the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, which provides an additional 5 kg of rice for each member of BPL families in the State.

Siddaramaiah who met with Shah late on Wednesday in New Delhi and discussed the issue of rice supply to the State told him that the Centre's policy was causing obstacles in food supply for the poor, according to the Chief Minister's office. Karnataka Chief Minister had earlier alleged that the Union Government was not allowing the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to sell rice to the State to roll out its "Anna Bhagya" scheme.

The 'Anna Bhagya' scheme which provides an additional five kilograms of rice for each member of BPL families in the state is one among five poll promises made by the grand old party in Karnataka. (ANI)

