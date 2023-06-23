Left Menu

Railway Protection Force Secunderabad rescues six child trafficking victims, arrests five persons

The operation was based on the intelligence generated from Bachpan Bachao Andolan and continuous data analysis by the RPF's Cyber Cell.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division rescued six children who were being trafficked and apprehended five human traffickers. The action was carried out jointly under Operation Action Against Human Trafficking with the help of NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Government Railway Police (GRP), Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), the RPF stated.

The operation was based on the intelligence generated from Bachpan Bachao Andolan and continuous data analysis by the RPF's Cyber Cell, it added. On Thursday, the RPF conducted targeted raids from Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Secunderabad station onboard Train No.07052 of Secunderabad Special Fare Sumer Special Express. The operation involved keeping a close watch on suspected coaches so as to identify and pinpoint the seat and coach numbers of the traffickers, the press release from RPF Secunderabad read.

"Upon reaching Secunderabad Railway station, the RPF Inspector of Secunderabad co-ordinated with GRP, along with Venkateshwarlu, BBA, State Coordinator, CWC, DCPU and Railway child line attended and forwarded to GRP, Secunderabad who in turn registered a case in Cr no 280/2023 u/s 374 r/w 34 IPC for further legal action," it stated. (ANI)

