Left Menu

Devotees throng Kamakhya temple to witness annual Ambubachi Mela

Thousands of devotees thronged the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati as the annual Ambubachi Mela started in the historic temple.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 09:57 IST
Devotees throng Kamakhya temple to witness annual Ambubachi Mela
Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees thronged the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati as the annual Ambubachi Mela started in the historic temple. The Ambubachi mela is the biggest Hindu religious event held at Kamakhya temple situated atop the Nilachal hill.

The entire temple has been decked up for the most significant religious festival. This year's Ambubachi Mela's Pravritti was performed at 2-30 am on June 23 and after Pravritti the main door of the temple has been closed for three days and three nights.

The Ambubachi Mela's Nivritti will be performed on June 26. All rituals and puja will be performed after Nivritti. The Ambubachi Mela is celebrated every year at Kamakhya temple and it is believed that Goddess Maa Kamakhya goes through her annual menstruation cycle during this time stretch.

It is believed that Mother Earth becomes unclean for three days and during this time any farming work is not taken on. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in Guwahati for the biggest religious festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023