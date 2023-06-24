Devotees throng Kamakhya temple to witness annual Ambubachi Mela

Thousands of devotees thronged the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati as the annual Ambubachi Mela started in the historic temple. The Ambubachi mela is the biggest Hindu religious event held at Kamakhya temple situated atop the Nilachal hill.

The entire temple has been decked up for the most significant religious festival. This year's Ambubachi Mela's Pravritti was performed at 2-30 am on June 23 and after Pravritti the main door of the temple has been closed for three days and three nights.

The Ambubachi Mela's Nivritti will be performed on June 26. All rituals and puja will be performed after Nivritti. The Ambubachi Mela is celebrated every year at Kamakhya temple and it is believed that Goddess Maa Kamakhya goes through her annual menstruation cycle during this time stretch.

It is believed that Mother Earth becomes unclean for three days and during this time any farming work is not taken on. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in Guwahati for the biggest religious festival. (ANI)

