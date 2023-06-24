Left Menu

Teen stabbed, another injured in fight in Delhi's Brijpuri

According to officials, the accused, identified as Mohammed Zaid (20), got into an argument with the two victims, identified as Rahul (19) and his cousin, Sonu, over a petty issue.

24-06-2023
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old youth was stabbed, and his cousin sustained injuries allegedly after being attacked by a man in Delhi's Brijpuri area on Friday night, the police said. According to officials, the accused, identified as Mohammed Zaid (20), got into an argument with the two victims, identified as Rahul (19) and his cousin, Sonu, over a petty issue.

Their argument soon turned into a heated one, and the accused allegedly took out a knife and attacked Rahul. The accused, Zaid, allegedly stabbed him in his lower abdomen, the victims told the police in their complaint. Sonu also sustained injuries in the fight as tried to intervene and save Rahul, the victims told police in their complaint. Their family members said that they still don't know why the incident occurred. "We don't know why he (Rahul) was stabbed," Madhu, the victim's sister, said.

Dayalpur police station officials said that they received information about the incident at 10:00 pm on Friday night. "Sonu sustained some arm injuries, while Rahul was admitted to GTB hospital after he was stabbed in his lower abdomen by the accused," DCP Joy N Tirkey said, while adding that a case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

"We are further looking into the case, and efforts to trace and nab the accused are on," DCP Tirkey added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

