Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Maharashtra in next 3-4 hours: IMD

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the next 3-4 hours in Maharashtra on Saturday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the weather update issued by IMD at 10 am, light to moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours.

The southwest Monsoon is likely to reach the city today, as per the weather department, but a formal announcement is yet to be made. The IMD on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra in the next 4-5 days.

"Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days," said, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai, in a tweet. A yellow warning signifies that residents need to stay updated about the potential severe weather.

Some parts of Mumbai saw rainfall on early Saturday. "Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," said IMD Mumbai earlier.

Normally, the monsoon officially begins in Mumbai in the second week of June. IMD had on June 18 provided an update on the onset of monsoon in the country.

The Southwest Monsoon is in the process of resuming its trajectory post-Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been the longest storm in the Arabian Sea. The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states, IMD said earlier. Meanwhile, a recent IMD bulletin said heat wave/severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some/isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana until June 21 and abatement of heatwave conditions will continue thereafter. (ANI)

