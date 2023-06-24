Left Menu

Man arrested from UP's Jaunpur for making threat calls about 'bombings' in Mumbai, Pune

While issuing the threat, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh and claimed that he will leave for Malaysia with his men once he will get the money, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 13:21 IST
Man arrested from UP's Jaunpur for making threat calls about 'bombings' in Mumbai, Pune
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, for allegedly making threat calls about 'bombing' in Mumbai and Pune, the police said on Saturday. According to officials, the arrested accused, identified as Darvesh Rajbhar alias Rahul, made a call to the Mumbai police control room on Thursday morning and claimed that there would be 'bomb blasts' in Andheri and Kurla areas of Mumbai at 6:30 pm on June 24.

While issuing the threat, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh and claimed that he will leave for Malaysia with his men once he will get the money, they said. Later, police tracked down the accused and reached his location in UP's Jaunpur.

A probe revealed that the accused works as a daily wage labourer and was under a dire financial condition, after which he made the threats to make quick money, the police said. Rajbhar was brought to Mumbai, and during interrogation, he confessed his crime and revealed that he made the threats to make some quick money.

Rajbhar was produced before the court and has been sent to police custody for four days, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023