Man arrested from UP's Jaunpur for making threat calls about 'bombings' in Mumbai, Pune
While issuing the threat, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh and claimed that he will leave for Malaysia with his men once he will get the money, the police said.
Mumbai police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, for allegedly making threat calls about 'bombing' in Mumbai and Pune, the police said on Saturday. According to officials, the arrested accused, identified as Darvesh Rajbhar alias Rahul, made a call to the Mumbai police control room on Thursday morning and claimed that there would be 'bomb blasts' in Andheri and Kurla areas of Mumbai at 6:30 pm on June 24.
While issuing the threat, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh and claimed that he will leave for Malaysia with his men once he will get the money, they said. Later, police tracked down the accused and reached his location in UP's Jaunpur.
A probe revealed that the accused works as a daily wage labourer and was under a dire financial condition, after which he made the threats to make quick money, the police said. Rajbhar was brought to Mumbai, and during interrogation, he confessed his crime and revealed that he made the threats to make some quick money.
Rajbhar was produced before the court and has been sent to police custody for four days, the police added. (ANI)
