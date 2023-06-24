Left Menu

2 injured in fight between two groups in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

Officials said that the victims have been identified as, Ajrudeen and Iqbal, and both of them sustained injuries in the fight and were shifted to AIIMS for treatment.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 16:48 IST
2 injured in fight between two groups in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were seriously injured and had to be shifted to a hospital after they were allegedly beaten up during a fight between two groups in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Friday evening, the police said. Officials said that the victims have been identified as, Ajrudeen and Iqbal, and both of them sustained injuries in the fight and were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, on Friday, at about 10.30 PM, there was an altercation between Ankit Harsana and Azrudin, Iqbal, and others at Jat Dharamshala G Block Sangam Vihar. Following this, Ankit felt humiliated and called Bablu Harsana, who, along with Sunil Poswal and others, reached nearby Jat Dharamshala, where a fight took place.

"This resulted in injuries to Azrudin and Iqbal. They got medically examined vide MLC Nos. 500381186 and 500381185, respectively, at JPN ATC AIIMS," the police said, adding that the duo are undergoing treatment and they were yet to record the statement. Based on the incident, a case has been registered, and the police have initiated a probe into the matter. Further investigation is underway, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023