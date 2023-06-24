2 injured in fight between two groups in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

Two persons were seriously injured and had to be shifted to a hospital after they were allegedly beaten up during a fight between two groups in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Friday evening, the police said. Officials said that the victims have been identified as, Ajrudeen and Iqbal, and both of them sustained injuries in the fight and were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, on Friday, at about 10.30 PM, there was an altercation between Ankit Harsana and Azrudin, Iqbal, and others at Jat Dharamshala G Block Sangam Vihar. Following this, Ankit felt humiliated and called Bablu Harsana, who, along with Sunil Poswal and others, reached nearby Jat Dharamshala, where a fight took place.

"This resulted in injuries to Azrudin and Iqbal. They got medically examined vide MLC Nos. 500381186 and 500381185, respectively, at JPN ATC AIIMS," the police said, adding that the duo are undergoing treatment and they were yet to record the statement. Based on the incident, a case has been registered, and the police have initiated a probe into the matter. Further investigation is underway, they added. (ANI)

