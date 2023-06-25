Left Menu

Police arrest 3 students for growing, selling cannabis in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Three students from Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been arrested for allegedly growing and selling cannabis through hi-tech farming at their rented accommodation here in Karnataka's Shivamogga, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 10:03 IST
Rented accomodation of the accused in Karnataka's Shivamogga (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three students from Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been arrested for allegedly growing and selling cannabis through hi-tech farming at their rented accommodation here in Karnataka's Shivamogga, police said on Sunday. The accused, as per the Karnataka police, has been identified as Vighnaraj (28), a resident of Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, is a student of a private medical college, and was found growing cannabis at his rented accommodation.

"Police received information that the accused was involved in the business for the last three and half months," GK Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga said. The other two accused identified as Vinod Kumar (27), a resident of Idukki, Kerala and Pandidorai (27), a resident of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, were arrested when they had come to buy the contraband during a raid conducted by the police after being alerted.

"During the raid, police recovered 227 grams of ganja, 1.53 kg raw ganja, 10 grams of charas, a small bottle containing ganja seeds, 3 cannabis oil syringes, two cans used for making ganja powder from the possession of the accused," SP said. One electronic weighing machine, one exit fan, six table fans, two stabilizers, three LED lights, rolling paper, two hookah pipes, 4 hookah caps, and hemp stem and Rupess 19 thousand cash also were recovered, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Shivamogga rural police station. Sharing more details, the official said, Vighnaraj was found growing the cannabis in pots at his rented accommodation at Siva Ganga Layout Mahadevapura.

"He was growing cannabis in pots by creating an artificial environment (spider farming) inside the house without being noticed by the landlord. He sold the cannabis to college students," he said. "Further investigation is underway to see if other people are also involved," the official said. (ANI)

