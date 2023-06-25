Bihar: Water level in Bagmati River rises following flood in Assam

An increase in the water level of the Bagmati River was witnessed on Sunday following floods in Assam. Aurai Circle Officer Ramanand Sagar said that the water level rose suddenly in the Bagmati River but all the preparations to tackle the situation are done.

Amidst the scorching heat, the floods came in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The flood water filled both sides of the Pipa bridge. Many "Chachari" bridges were washed away. Flood water has started spreading slowly in Aurai and Katra. There is an atmosphere of panic among the people. The Chachari bridge of Madhuban Pratap in Aurai and Harpur Ghat in Katra has been destroyed completely.

People are facing a lot of difficulties in getting everyday household items because of the broken washed away bridges. People are somehow travelling by boat putting their lives in danger. Flood water has risen on both sides of the Pipa bridges. A large number of people are standing on both sides of the Pipa bridge waiting for it to be repaired. But due to the continuous rise in the water level of the Bagmati River, the Pipa Bridge could not be repaired.

"Every year we have to face the horrors of floods. Since late night, there has been a significant rise in the water level of the Bagmati River and because of this, water has filled up on both sides of the Pipa bridge," a villager Rajesh Kumar said. Aurai Zonal Officer Ramanand Sagar said, "Preparations had been made before the floods came but there has been a considerable increase in the water level in the stream above the Bagmati River. Because of this, the Chachari bridges have collapsed. We are getting boats arranged so that people do not have any problem going to and fro."

The flood situation in Assam has marginally improved, but nearly 4.01 lakh people in 15 districts are still affected due to the flood, as per Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). According to the flood reports of ASDMA, one more person died in Nalabri district after drowning in flood water in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 3 so far.

"Nearly 2.22 lakh people have been affected alone in Bajali district, followed by 1.04 lakh people affected in Barpeta, 40668 people affected in Nalbari, 22060 people in Lakhimpur, 8493 people in Darrang, 4750 people in Goalpara district," stated ASDMA. As many as, 1118 villages under 42 revenue circles in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur districts have been affected by the deluge. (ANI)

