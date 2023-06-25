Man held for molesting 9-yr-old girl in Tripura's Udaipur

A man has been arrested for molesting a nine-year-old girl in Tripura's Udaipur on Friday. The accused has been arrested as locals rescued the minor victim from his clutches and handed him over to the police. The police have identified the accused as Jahangir Mia, resident of Udaipur town in Tripura's Gomati district. On Friday at around 2:30 pm Jahangir convinced the young girl to accompany her by luring her that he will show her a big rat at a nearby solitary place, Emli Nandy, Sub inspector from Udaipur Women Police station said.

Jahangir then tried to undress her, held her tightly and started molesting her, they said. When the child screamed for help, local people gathered around the spot and rescued her, she said. Jahangir is hospitalised and in police custody. A case has been registered against him under Section 45 and IPC 358/8. The father of the victim who is a painter by profession said that child is very frightened. He has prayed to police to ensure that the strictest punishment is meted out to the molester. (ANI)

