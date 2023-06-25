Left Menu

Man held for molesting 9-yr-old girl in Tripura's Udaipur

The accused has been arrested after locals rescued the minor victim from his clutches and handed him over to the police.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 20:00 IST
Man held for molesting 9-yr-old girl in Tripura's Udaipur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for molesting a nine-year-old girl in Tripura's Udaipur on Friday. The accused has been arrested as locals rescued the minor victim from his clutches and handed him over to the police. The police have identified the accused as Jahangir Mia, resident of Udaipur town in Tripura's Gomati district. On Friday at around 2:30 pm Jahangir convinced the young girl to accompany her by luring her that he will show her a big rat at a nearby solitary place, Emli Nandy, Sub inspector from Udaipur Women Police station said.

Jahangir then tried to undress her, held her tightly and started molesting her, they said. When the child screamed for help, local people gathered around the spot and rescued her, she said. Jahangir is hospitalised and in police custody. A case has been registered against him under Section 45 and IPC 358/8. The father of the victim who is a painter by profession said that child is very frightened. He has prayed to police to ensure that the strictest punishment is meted out to the molester. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023