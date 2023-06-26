Union Minister Krishan Gurjar urges industry to adopt advance tech to become competitive

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar on Monday urged the industry to adopt advanced technologies for their operations in order to compete at the global level.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Power was speaking at the inauguration of 'Advance Industrial Technology Demonstration Centre' at National Power Training Institute (NPTI) at Badarpur here.

''Advance technology is a must for the growth of the country. Today, if we have to compete with the world, we will have to adopt advanced technologies,'' Gurjar, who is also the MoS for Heavy Industries, said.

Reduced consumption of energy will bring the production cost of various industries and help them to compete in the market, he said.

NPTI Director General (DG) Tripta Thakur said industries like iron and steel, cement, pulp & paper, and textile together contribute around 30 per cent to the total commercial energy consumption in India. ''The institute under the guidance of the Ministry of Power will educate on best practices and technologies to these sectors to help them adopt energy-efficient solutions which will result in the reduction of energy consumption,'' she told PTI.

The centre inaugurated has been set up by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power.

