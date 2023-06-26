4 injured after portion of building collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area

Four people, including a woman, were injured after a portion of a building collapsed in Ramabai Ambedkar colony in the Ghatkopar East area of Mumbai. The incident took place at around 8:36 am on Monday.

Incidentally, a portion of another building collapsed in the same area on Sunday. An official said that the incident happened in Ramabai Ambedkar colony, near the Dr. Ambedkar Statue, Chawl No. 21, Ghatkopar East.

The injured people were sent to the nearest hospital and are said to be in stable condition. In the G+1 structure, part of the 1st floor collapsed on a nearby room. Four people injured were sent to Rajawadi Hospital, said the official.

"Four persons injured were reported, Mahadev Khilare (50 yrs/M), Sunita Khilare (42 yrs/F), Rohit Khilare (23yrs/M), Vaibhav Khilare (20 yrs/M). "All are treated on an OPD basis; the condition is stable," said Dr. Manish, AMO, Rajawadi Hospital. On Sunday, a portion of a three-storey building in Mumbai's Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East), collapsed following heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Several people were buried under the debris of the building. However, soon after the incident, the rescue teams started evacuating people. Four people were evacuated on Sunday. At the same time, a search operation was on for the two people who were still trapped. The bodies of the two missing people were later recovered on Monday. The bodies were sent to Rajawadi Hospital, where they were declared dead.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, NDRF, Police, Ward Staff, 108 Ambulance, and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) were involved in the rescue operation. (ANI)

