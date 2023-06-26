Left Menu

Focus on ensuring stable power grid, renewables, not on green hydrogen: GTRI

India should focus on ensuring a stable power transmission system and increasing renewables in the energy mix rather than on capital-intensive green hydrogen, think tank GTRI said in its report on Monday.Global Trade Research Initiative GTRI said that global private investments in green hydrogen are low, with rich countries providing substantial subsidies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:00 IST
Focus on ensuring stable power grid, renewables, not on green hydrogen: GTRI
  • Country:
  • India

India should focus on ensuring a stable power transmission system and increasing renewables in the energy mix rather than on capital-intensive green hydrogen, think tank GTRI said in its report on Monday.

Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that global private investments in green hydrogen are low, with rich countries providing substantial subsidies. India should carefully consider the viability and costs before subsidizing its use, GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava said.

The report said that green hydrogen is 6-8 times more expensive than standard energy options, making it economically challenging and the cost of producing green steel using this hydrogen is 40-60 per cent higher compared to regular steel.

''India should focus on stabilizing grid power and increasing its renewable energy share rather than investing in an expensive green hydrogen ecosystem,'' it said adding the transportation and storage of green hydrogen require specialized infrastructure due to its flammability and corrosiveness, increasing costs and safety concerns.

It also said that India should evaluate using grey and blue hydrogen to a greater degree.

Hydrogen is called grey, dark blue, light blue or green based on the intensity of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere during its production. Hydrogen, the product, remains the same in all cases.

Grey hydrogen account for almost all the Hydrogen used in the world. It is primarily used in oil refining (33 per cent), ammonia for making nitrogenous fertilizers (27 per cent), methanol (15 per cent) and steel making (3 per cent).

At the current price, for green hydrogen to become widely adopted in any country, massive government subsidies and policies would be required to make other energy sources more expensive, it said. ''Therefore, while India can engage in research-level activities related to Green Hydrogen, subsidizing its use may not be advisable,'' it added.

It said that green hydrogen is a promising new energy source, but it is still in its early stages of development and is expensive. ''India should refrain from subsidizing green hydrogen and leave it to develop on its intrinsic merits,'' the report said adding Indian industry should explore optimizing costs by combining use of grid power and grey and blue Hydrogen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023