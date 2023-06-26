Left Menu

City Union Bank plans to raise up to Rs 500 cr via QIP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 20:33 IST
City Union Bank plans to raise up to Rs 500 cr via QIP
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

City Union Bank on Monday said it will raise Rs 500 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route to fund business growth.

The board of directors at a meeting approved raising of further capital through the QIP route to the tune of Rs 500 crore, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender said that shareholders' nod would be sought in the annual general meeting for the capital raise plan.

Last year, the bank obtained shareholders' nod for raising Rs 500 crore through QIP but could not utilise, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023