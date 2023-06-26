Left Menu

Haryana Govt taking significant steps towards environment protection, waste management: Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

While addressing a training programme on the implementation of district environment plans at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration, Sanjeev Kaushal said, "As per the directives of the NGT, all Deputy Commissioners of the state have been sensitized to prepare District Environment Plans, encompass various thematic areas such as solid waste management, air quality, industrial wastewater treatment, water quality, mining activity and noise pollution. The plans will be uploaded on the Environment Department's website."

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said that the state government is taking significant steps to ensure the scientific handling and disposal of municipal solid waste, hazardous waste, biomedical waste, and enforcing a ban on single-use plastics in the state. While addressing a training programme on the implementation of district environment plans at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration, Sanjeev Kaushal said, "As per the directives of the NGT, all Deputy Commissioners of the state have been sensitized to prepare District Environment Plans, encompass various thematic areas such as solid waste management, air quality, industrial wastewater treatment, water quality, mining activity and noise pollution. The plans will be uploaded on the Environment Department's website."

"These comprehensive plans will play a vital role in addressing environmental challenges and ensuring compliance with environmental norms, thus contributing to sustainable development and progress of the state," he added. He further stated that Haryana Government remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the environment and ensuring sustainable development.

"By implementing the District Environment Plans and working collaboratively, we can create a cleaner, greener, and healthier future for our state," he said. On the occasion, Chief Secretary Kaushal urged all Deputy Commissioners to share their best practices, seek clarification on any doubts, and provide valuable suggestions during the technical sessions.

The training programme was inaugurated by the Chairman of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. Dr M M Kutty, Chairperson of CAQM, Urvashi Gulati, Former Chief Secretary of Haryana, Vineet Garg, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Forest and Wildlife, P. Raghavendra Rao, Chairman of HSPCB, and Chandralekha Mukherjee, Director General of HIPA were also present during the training programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

