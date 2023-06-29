Tripura CM visits electrocuted victims in hospital, prays for their speedy recovery

Tripura Chief Minister, Manik Saha, on Thursday, visited the people who were electrocuted during Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat yesterday. They are undergoing treatment at Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in the capital, Agartala.

"Today visited the injured persons in the hospital, interacted with the medical officers on duty & inquired about the treatment. I pray to God for the injured persons' speedy recovery, " CM Saha tweeted. In the incident, seven people including three children and three women were electrocuted to death during the 'Ulta Rath' while 16 people sustained injuries.

The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's next of kin. In addition to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh for each of the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's relief fund. (ANI)

