Shimla Police introduces river guard system to prevent drowning incidents during monsoon

Shimla Police on Thursday said that it will deploy guards on the banks of the rivers in the district to prevent drowning cases in the region. The move comes amid a surge in drowning cases due to the ongoing monsoon season and heavy rainfall in the region.

In this regard, Superintendent of Police Shimla District Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that along with River Guards near the rivers, signage would be placed which will mention not to go near the banks of the river. "The drowning incidents are happening in the district, we have studied the data of drowning during the past five years. Over 100 people died due to drowning in the district. We have decided that we shall deploy 'River Guards' near the rivers and more clear and strong signage would be placed instructing not to go to river banks," SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

"As the monsoon is proceeding the water level in the river of the Shimla district is also increasing. The flow of water in hills is very fast and youth are attracted towards this. We shall depute the police and home guards in these areas. We have the areas of Rohru, Jubbal and some areas of Rampur and Sunni areas where we have reported drowning cases and this will be our main thrust," he added. He further stated that district police officials have been directed to keep a close watch in these areas.

"We have directed the SDPOs, Dy Sps and SHOs to keep a close watch on these areas so that drowning cases can be prevented. "Identify places which have access to Rivers, Rivulets, Conduct meetings with local people to spread awareness. Deploy Homeguards and Police constables during the rainy season, on such vulnerable," he said. He further mentioned that the river guards with motorcycle and mobile parties will keep a vigil in such vulnerable areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)