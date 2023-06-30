Left Menu

Ratings agency S&P puts Thames Water on downgrade warning

S&P said the abrupt resignation of Thames Water's CEO this week could hinder efforts to address its operational problems, jeopardising 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) of shareholder equity needed to fund a turnaround. It said it had placed its "BBB" and "BB+" issue ratings on Thames Water's class A and class B debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 20:52 IST
Ratings agency S&P puts Thames Water on downgrade warning
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thames Water, the heavily-indebted British utility facing a funding crisis, could see its debt downgraded if its shareholders do not commit to injecting new funds into the company, ratings agency S&P Global said on Friday. S&P said the abrupt resignation of Thames Water's CEO this week could hinder efforts to address its operational problems, jeopardising 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) of shareholder equity needed to fund a turnaround.

It said it had placed its "BBB" and "BB+" issue ratings on Thames Water's class A and class B debt on CreditWatch with negative implications. S&P said it could lower the ratings by one notch "in the absence of sufficient clarity on the management transition and timing of additional equity support from shareholders".

The price on some of the bonds issued by Thames Water fell by as much as 3.6 pence on the pound, according to Tradeweb data . Britain's biggest water company is struggling with 14 billion pounds ($17.8 billion) of debt while failing to tackle its poor customer and environmental performance, including stemming the flow of raw sewage into rivers.

The government is preparing to step in if necessary as concerns about its financial viability mount. The company appointed corporate veteran Adrian Montague as it new chairman on Thursday.

Montague said in a statement he would work with the board, regulators and investors to focus on the "company's turnaround plan and its future financing needs". The company's management had previously asked shareholders, which include Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, the UK's Universities Superannuation Scheme and China Investment Corp, for 1 billion pounds of equity to strengthen its balance sheet. ($1 = 0.7862 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023