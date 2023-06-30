Literature made great contribution in establishing Hindi on the world stage, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday that literature of the country has made a great contribution in establishing Hindi on the world stage. Dhami was speaking at the Sahitya Gaurav Samman Samaroh and Lok Bhasha Sammelan organized by Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan in Dehradun. On this occasion, CM honoured nine litterateurs with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman.

The Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman is one of the two highest civilian awards of the State of Uttarakhand, along with Uttarakhand Ratna. "Such events would encourage local languages in the state as well as the dialects spoken in different regions and the literature being created in them. Many works of literature of the country have made a great contribution in establishing Hindi on the world stage," said the CM.

"Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari dialects are spoken here, but our state has a strong attachment to Hindi. It is a coincidence that among the litterateurs who have received the Sahitya Gaurav Samman are also presenting their works in many special dialects, which is highly commendable," CM Dhami added further. Asserting on the significance of local language in society Dhami urged people to work on saving and promoting their local language and dialects. "The society which does not respect its language and dialects loses its prestige. There is a need for widespread participation of common people in the work of saving and promoting their languages and dialects. We all have to start this important work within our homes," said the CM. (ANI)

