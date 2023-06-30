Left Menu

Literature made great contribution in establishing Hindi on the world stage, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that literature of the country has made a great contribution in establishing Hindi on the world stage on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 23:07 IST
Literature made great contribution in establishing Hindi on the world stage, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday that literature of the country has made a great contribution in establishing Hindi on the world stage. Dhami was speaking at the Sahitya Gaurav Samman Samaroh and Lok Bhasha Sammelan organized by Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan in Dehradun. On this occasion, CM honoured nine litterateurs with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman.

The Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman is one of the two highest civilian awards of the State of Uttarakhand, along with Uttarakhand Ratna. "Such events would encourage local languages in the state as well as the dialects spoken in different regions and the literature being created in them. Many works of literature of the country have made a great contribution in establishing Hindi on the world stage," said the CM.

"Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari dialects are spoken here, but our state has a strong attachment to Hindi. It is a coincidence that among the litterateurs who have received the Sahitya Gaurav Samman are also presenting their works in many special dialects, which is highly commendable," CM Dhami added further. Asserting on the significance of local language in society Dhami urged people to work on saving and promoting their local language and dialects. "The society which does not respect its language and dialects loses its prestige. There is a need for widespread participation of common people in the work of saving and promoting their languages and dialects. We all have to start this important work within our homes," said the CM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023