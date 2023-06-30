Left Menu

Schools in Manipur to remain closed till July 8

The order read, "The resumption of normal classes for all schools in the state, as issued vide order of even no. dated 19-06-2023, stands deferred till 08-07-2023 or until further order, whichever is earlier."

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 23:08 IST
Schools in Manipur to remain closed till July 8
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

As the situation in Manipur continues to remain tense, the state government on Friday decided to defer the resumption of normal classes at all schools in the state till July 8. The order read, "The resumption of normal classes for all schools in the state, as issued vide order of even no. dated 19-06-2023, stands deferred till 08-07-2023 or until further order, whichever is earlier."

"All Zonal Education officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly," the order read. "This is issued with the approval of the Government vide letter no. MISC5-10/1/2023 EDN (S)-EDN(S) dated June 30, 2023," added.

Manipur Police on Thursday said the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing in the past 24 hours but normal in most districts. Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

