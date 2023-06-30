"Manipur CM should resign or be terminated": Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh

Even as Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday scotched rumours of his resignation in light of the persisting civil unrest in the state, the Congress's Bihar chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh demanded that he step down or be removed by the BJP if he fails to do so. Holding him responsible for the continuing ethnic strife over the last couple of months, which has claimed several lives and displaced still more, the Congress leader also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's silence over the issue.

"The situation in Manipur is very unfortunate and whatever is happening or has happened in the state is solely down to the inept handling of law and order by the chief minister. If he doesn't step down voluntarily, taking moral responsibility for the prevailing situation, he should be made to do so. Why are PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah silent? Why aren't they acting against him? If the CM is not resigning, then he should be terminated (from chief ministership)," said Akhilesh Prasad Singh. Hitting out at the Centre after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was stopped from visiting Churachandpur on Thursday, Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi wasn't allowed to go there. He merely intended to visit the spot in the interest of restoring peace to the state. His visit was aimed at ending people's misery and not instigating violence. The government should act on Rahul Gandhi's advice and sack the chief minister if he doesn't step down by himself."

Earlier, on Friday, the embattled Manipur CM dug in his heels despite calls for his resignation from the Opposition, saying that he will not resign from his post "at this crucial juncture". "At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of chief minister," the CM said in a tweet.

The chief minister has come under repeated attack from the Opposition, especially the Congress, over the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Apart from the Congress, some other local outfits have also lent chorus to the demand for his resignation.

Meanwhile, on Friday, hundreds of women gathered near the residence of the Manipur CM to demonstrate their support for him at a time when he is facing calls for resignation. The CM stepped outside his residence in Imphal, acknowledging the show of support and waving to the people.

There were rumours of him meeting the Manipur governor earlier in the day, which set off frenzied speculation that he may step down as CM. Ethnic violence erupted in the State on May 3 after clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Thousands of people, displaced by the ongoing ethnic strife, are currently sheltered at relief camps. (ANI)

