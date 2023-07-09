Delhi Police nabs 3 over assault, mobile theft

Special team of South-East Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended three persons in connection with an assault and a mobile theft case in South-East Delhi, officials said. According to the police, the accused were identified as Vishal (27), Deepak alias Dilip Ganja (32) and Pawan Kumar (age undetermined).

DCP, South East Delhi, Rajesh Deo stated that the word of the assault on the victim, identified as Fakhruddin (38), was received at the Badarpur police station on June 28. He informed further that on receipt of the information, the police reached the spot and got the injured shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in the national capital.

The injured was later learned to be receiving treatment for multiple injuries inflicted by a sharp object, police said, adding that he was admitted in a serious condition. In his statement to the police, the injured victim said both Vishal and Varun, who were acquaintances of his, attacked him with beer bottles, knives, and other sharp objects on June 28 at a tea shack near his house.

The officials added that CCTV footage of nearby areas was examined and inputs gathered before Vishal, Dilip alias Ganja, Varun and other associates involved in the attack, were traced. In addition, technical surveillance was used to track the movement of the accused and multiple raids were conducted at suspected hideouts in Delhi-NCR, said officials.

The officials informed further that the arrested trio were involved in more than thirty cases of robbery, snatching, house thefts, and criminal intimidation and was wanted in several cases in North India. "Members of this gang were found to have operated across North India, in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Mewat region of Rajasthan, and Bihar. The items they stole were even shipped beyond Nepal," the officer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)