Left Menu

Delhi Police nabs 3 over assault, mobile theft

Special team of South-East Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended three persons in connection with an assault and a mobile theft in South-East Delhi, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 12:10 IST
Delhi Police nabs 3 over assault, mobile theft
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special team of South-East Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended three persons in connection with an assault and a mobile theft case in South-East Delhi, officials said. According to the police, the accused were identified as Vishal (27), Deepak alias Dilip Ganja (32) and Pawan Kumar (age undetermined).

DCP, South East Delhi, Rajesh Deo stated that the word of the assault on the victim, identified as Fakhruddin (38), was received at the Badarpur police station on June 28. He informed further that on receipt of the information, the police reached the spot and got the injured shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in the national capital.

The injured was later learned to be receiving treatment for multiple injuries inflicted by a sharp object, police said, adding that he was admitted in a serious condition. In his statement to the police, the injured victim said both Vishal and Varun, who were acquaintances of his, attacked him with beer bottles, knives, and other sharp objects on June 28 at a tea shack near his house.

The officials added that CCTV footage of nearby areas was examined and inputs gathered before Vishal, Dilip alias Ganja, Varun and other associates involved in the attack, were traced. In addition, technical surveillance was used to track the movement of the accused and multiple raids were conducted at suspected hideouts in Delhi-NCR, said officials.

The officials informed further that the arrested trio were involved in more than thirty cases of robbery, snatching, house thefts, and criminal intimidation and was wanted in several cases in North India. "Members of this gang were found to have operated across North India, in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Mewat region of Rajasthan, and Bihar. The items they stole were even shipped beyond Nepal," the officer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023