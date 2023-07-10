Refinery fire at Iran's Bandar Abbas put out - state media

A fire that broke out in petroleum product reservoirs belonging to the Aftab Oil Refining company in an industrial zone in Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas has been extinguished, state media reported on Monday.

The official IRNA news agency said that "eight people have been injured due to the incident", while an investigation into the causes of the fire has been initiated. "The fire has been put out and the oil reservoirs are being cooled down," the agency added.

