SC: CJI unwell, won't take up matters scheduled for today

The Supreme Court issued an official notice on Friday morning stating that the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, would not take up scheduled matters in court on Friday as he is unwell.

28-07-2023
The Supreme Court issued an official notice on Friday morning stating that the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, would not take up scheduled matters in court on Friday as he is unwell. "Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India will not be holding Court on 28.07.2023 (Friday). Hence, the sitting of the Bench comprising the Chief Justice and Manoj Misra in Court No.1 stands cancelled. The matters listed before this Bench will not be taken up for hearing and the same stand adjourned," read an official statement.

It added further that Justice Manoj Misra will handle chamber matters alongside a single-judge bench. "Justice Manoj Misra will now take up Chamber Matters along with Single Judge Bench matters i.e. Transfer Petitions on 28.07.2023 in Court No.10 at 11.30 A.M for which the list is being issued accordingly," added the statement. (ANI)

