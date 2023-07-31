India, Moldova agree to sign MoU for cooperation in agriculture

India and eastern European country Moldova have agreed to explore signing of an MoU for cooperation in the agriculture sector.

A meeting between Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture, and Vladimir Bolea, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture & Food Industries of Moldova, was held here.

''Both Ministers emphasized the potential for increasing bilateral trade in agricultural commodities and for strengthening of bilateral agricultural cooperation through exchange of knowledge and technology,'' an official statement said.

Vladimir Bolea proposed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture. Bolea also expressed Moldova's interest in exporting vegetable oils to India and importing fertilizers and pesticides from India. He highlighted the Moldovan culture of producing wine and apples as a way of life and expressed interest in exporting these products to India.

Karandlaje ''agreed to the proposal of signing of an MoU and proposed that India will soon share a draft MoU with them.'' She also requested the Moldovan side to send a proposal for cooperation in exchange of technology.

