Left Menu

900 tonnes annual export quota for artificially propagated red sanders wood for Tamil Nadu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:56 IST
900 tonnes annual export quota for artificially propagated red sanders wood for Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry on Thursday notified an annual export quota of 900 tonnes for artificially propagated red sanders wood for Tamil Nadu. It has also notified a zero export quota for wild specimens of red sanders, subject to certain conditions.

''An annual export quota (April to March) of 900 tonnes for Tamil Nadu for artificially propagated red sanders...is notified,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

As per the conditions, the state government will develop a digital platform with geo-referenced sites and MIS giving the number of trees, their age and diameter.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said that it has regularised RoDTEP (Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products Scheme) benefits for 18 textile products like saari and lungi with effect from January 1, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023