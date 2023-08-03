900 tonnes annual export quota for artificially propagated red sanders wood for Tamil Nadu

The commerce ministry on Thursday notified an annual export quota of 900 tonnes for artificially propagated red sanders wood for Tamil Nadu. It has also notified a zero export quota for wild specimens of red sanders, subject to certain conditions.

''An annual export quota (April to March) of 900 tonnes for Tamil Nadu for artificially propagated red sanders...is notified,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

As per the conditions, the state government will develop a digital platform with geo-referenced sites and MIS giving the number of trees, their age and diameter.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said that it has regularised RoDTEP (Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products Scheme) benefits for 18 textile products like saari and lungi with effect from January 1, 2021.

