Excise Case: Court takes cognizance on CBI chargesheet, summons to all accused

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday took cognizance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against five accused in the Delhi liquor excise case.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:44 IST
The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday took cognizance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against five accused in the Delhi liquor excise case. The Special Judge MK Nagpal while taking cognizance on the chargesheet also issued summons for all accused named in the said the chargesheet for August 22.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed second supplementary chargesheet before the Designated Court, Delhi against five accused including Director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt. Ltd in an on-going investigation in Delhi Excise scam case. The accused named in second supplementary chargesheet have been identified as Rajesh Joshi, Director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt. Ltd; Damodar Prasad Sharma, Employee of Chariot Productions Media Pvt. Ltd; Prince Kumar, Employee of Chariot Productions Media Pvt. Ltd; Arvind Kumar Singh, Employee of India Ahead News and Chanpreet Singh Rayat, Private Person.

While filed chargesheet, CBI issued a statement stated that the was registered on August 17, 2022 against Deputy Chief Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and others including then Commissioner (Excise), then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), then Assistant Commissioner (Excise), all of GNCTD, Delhi; 10 liquor licencees, their associates and unknown others on a reference from MHA(GOI) related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD, Delhi. It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licencees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was also alleged that Illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts.

Searches were earlier conducted at various locations including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru which led to recovery of incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc. During investigation, several accused were also arrested. Earlier, a chargesheet was filed in November, 2022 against seven accused including then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), then Assistant Commissioner (Excise) & private persons and a supplementary chargesheet was filed in April, 2023 against four accused including then Deputy Chief Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and private persons. Further investigation was continuing.

During further investigation, alleged role of said accused was found in respect of transfer of ill-gotten money amounting to Rs.44.54 crore (approx) to Goa through hawala channel. Further investigation is continuing.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial. (ANI)

