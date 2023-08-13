Himachal: National Highway 205 blocked near Bilaspur due to landslide

Left Menu

National Highway 205 (NH 205) was on Sunday blocked at Dakesh in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh due to a landslide, said authorities. They also said that two trucks and one light motor vehicle were damaged in the landslide

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 10:14 IST
Himachal: National Highway 205 blocked at Dakesh in Bilaspur due to landslide(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Highway 205 (NH 205) was on Sunday blocked at Dakesh in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh due to a landslide, said authorities. They also said that two trucks and one light motor vehicle were damaged in the landslide. "NH 205 totally blocked at Dakesh due to a landslide. Two trucks & one LMV were damaged. An alternate route is Darlamod to Beri via Kharsi ( single road)," HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Some of the other roads are also blocked today due to rain-related incidents. According to Shimla Police, Tutikandi-Phagli bypass is blocked near Kanlog; Cart Road is blocked near Edward School, Shimla; Mehli-Badagaon-Shoghi is blocked near Beolia; Shimla-Mandi NH 205 is blocked near Hiranagar. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh continues to witness the monsoon fury, triggering landslides and flash floods. In that series, a fresh landslide was reported from Bilaspur district on Saturday. The combined death toll from rains, floods, and landslides in the state has reached 223 since the onset of the monsoon on June 24. "So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged," Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday.

The National Highway number 5 running through Himachal Pradesh has been temporarily closed at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo in the state's Solan district due to landslides, police said on Saturday. The officials further said that the restoration work is underway. The Highway was opened for light vehicles on Thursday but had to be shut again on Friday due to landslides the police said.

According to officials, over 200 roads across the state are still closed due to heavy rainfall and subsequent incidents of landslides and falling debris from hills. "There are over 200 roads closed in the state and restoration is underway, over 200 electricity supply schemes are also chamfered. Our teams and officers are in the field," State Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi said on Friday. (ANI)

