Fifth ODI Scoreboard: India vs West Indies

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 14-08-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 01:04 IST
Fifth ODI Scoreboard: India vs West Indies
West Indies: Brandon King not out 85 Kyle Mayers c Jaiswal b Arshdeep Singh 10 Nicholas Pooran c Pandya b Tilak Varma 47 Shai Hope not out 22 Extras: (LB-4, W-3) 7 Total: (For2 wickets in 18 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-119 Bowling: Hardik Pandya 3-0-32-0, Arshdeep Singh 2-0-20-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-18-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-51-0, Mukesh Kumar 1-0-10-0, Tilak Varma 2-0-17-1, Axar Patel 1-0-8-0, Yashasvi Jaiswal 1-0-11-0.

