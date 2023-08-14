Fifth ODI Scoreboard: India vs West Indies
PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 14-08-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 01:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
West Indies: Brandon King not out 85 Kyle Mayers c Jaiswal b Arshdeep Singh 10 Nicholas Pooran c Pandya b Tilak Varma 47 Shai Hope not out 22 Extras: (LB-4, W-3) 7 Total: (For2 wickets in 18 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-119 Bowling: Hardik Pandya 3-0-32-0, Arshdeep Singh 2-0-20-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-18-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-51-0, Mukesh Kumar 1-0-10-0, Tilak Varma 2-0-17-1, Axar Patel 1-0-8-0, Yashasvi Jaiswal 1-0-11-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Captain Shai Hope's 50 powers West Indies to 6-wicket victory against India in 2nd ODI
"We got one win, to take the series": WI skipper Shai Hope after leveling series to 1-1 against India
Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas to feature in West Indies squad for T20I series against India
Dewald Brevis shares special message for IPL teammate Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma shines on debut but India lose opening T20I against West Indies