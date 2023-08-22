Left Menu

ESG will help companies create sustainable business culture: Experts

Environmental, social and governance ESG will help companies create a sustainable business culture which goes beyond wealth creation, leading executives of companies said on Tuesday. Rajiv Mangal, VP safety, health and sustainability of Tata Steel said the OHS and ESG goals are closely related and integrating them can help companies to create a responsible and sustainable business.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:08 IST
ESG will help companies create sustainable business culture: Experts
  • Country:
  • India

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) will help companies create a sustainable business culture which goes beyond wealth creation, leading executives of companies said on Tuesday. ESG reporting landscape is rapidly changing at the global level owing to ever increasing challenges and re-orientation of the corporations, they said.

Speaking at a CII event here, managing director of Linde India Abhijit Banerjee said with increasing challenges arising out of ESG dimensions, business leaders in India see a merit to reorient their corporate purpose and extend beyond wealth creation into broader themes that its key stakeholders are concerned with.

Banerjee said in the present world, sustainability is something that investors are demanding, customers are expecting and employees are valuing.

''Leadership has to play a key role in implementing sustainable business culture in an organisation. The leadership indicators focus on providing a broader picture of the company's operations in terms of sustainability,'' he said.

Managing director of Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing & Processing Company Ujjal Chakraborti said ESG factors have gained significant attention from investors, businesses and society.

''While ESG has traditionally focused on environment and governance issues, the social component has recently garnered recognition. Inclusion of occupational health and safety (OHS) considerations into the ESG framework has been a crucial step for the companies to create sustainable, responsible and resilient operations that prioritise both the people and the planet,'' he said. Rajiv Mangal, VP (safety, health and sustainability) of Tata Steel said the OHS and ESG goals are closely related and integrating them can help companies to create a responsible and sustainable business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023